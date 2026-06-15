PE Giants Face Dem Scrutiny Over Data Center Investments

By Katryna Perera ( June 15, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seeking information from several major private equity firms about their involvement in artificial intelligence data center development and operations, saying the increasing number of data centers across the country is putting pressure on American families and driving up utility costs....
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