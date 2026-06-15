Workday Position In AI Bias Suit May Boomerang, Judge Says
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 15, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge pushed back Monday against Workday's "odd" claim that the state's civil rights laws don't apply in job bias litigation over its artificial intelligence tools, saying the California-based company's apparent argument would perversely subject it to "the laws of all 50 states and countries around the world."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.