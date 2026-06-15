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Newsom Tells Trump He Has 'Nothing To Hide' In DOJ Probe

By Lauren Berg ( June 15, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom claimed Monday that President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Newsom and his wife, defiantly celebrating his addition to what he called the president's "hit list" of political opponents....

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