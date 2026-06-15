Cognizant, Infosys Can't Shield Execs From Depositions

By Elliot Weld ( June 15, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Infosys Ltd. and Cognizant TriZetto Software Group Inc. will each have to produce executives to speak on certain topics for depositions in a Texas federal lawsuit over claims that Infosys stole Cognizant's trade secrets to build a competing healthcare software, a special master ruled Monday....
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