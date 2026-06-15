Med Groups Slam HHS 'Red Herring' Bid To Fast-Track Appeal

By Lauren Berg ( June 15, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- Medical groups who won an order halting the Trump administration's modified childhood vaccination schedule on Monday urged the First Circuit to ignore the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' "red herring" arguments for an expedited appeal, saying the agency has for months stalled the process....
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