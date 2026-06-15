Pa. School, AI Cos. Sued Over Deepfakes Of Female Students

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 15, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Over a dozen parents and their daughters sued a Pennsylvania private school and several unnamed artificial intelligence companies in federal court Monday, alleging the school sat by as male students used artificial intelligence to generate hundreds of sexually explicit "deepfake" images of at least 59 minor female students....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.