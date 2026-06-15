Whirlpool Didn't Pay For PPE Donning Time, Workers Say

By Gina Kim ( June 15, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Whirlpool Corp.'s hourly nonexempt production and manufacturing employees weren't paid for time spent donning personal protective equipment like safety glasses and earplugs before their scheduled shift times began, alleges a proposed Fair Labor Standards Act collective and class action filed Monday in Michigan federal court. ...
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