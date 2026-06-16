These Firms Secured The Most Damages In The Last 3 Years

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( June 16, 2026, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Government lawyers had a strong success rate in federal courts over the last three years, but intellectual property litigation saw certain firms secure damage awards worth hundreds of millions of dollars for clients, according to Lex Machina's Law Firms Activity Report 2026 released on Tuesday....
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