Stolen Skull Can't Lead To Ill. County Liability, 7th Circ. Says

By Lauraann Wood ( June 16, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An Illinois county's coroner cannot be held liable for a former official's "abhorrent" practice of saving his examination subjects' skulls because the conduct itself was illegal and not part of his state-imposed duty to return bodily remains, a split Seventh Circuit panel has ruled....
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