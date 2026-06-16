Sanofi Sued Over Qunol CoQ10 'Superior Absorption' Claims
By Gina Kim ( June 16, 2026, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Sanofi-Aventis US deceives customers into believing its Qunol liquid CoQ10 supplements have "superior absorption" advantages compared to regular CoQ10 products despite scientific testing that shows otherwise and prior legal action that barred it from making similar efficacy claims, alleges a proposed class action filed Monday in New Jersey federal court....
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