Anti-Abortion Group Renews Bid To Block NJ's Info Demand
By Carla Baranauckas ( June 16, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- An anti‑abortion pregnancy center urged a federal judge to block New Jersey's attorney general from enforcing a subpoena seeking financial donor information, arguing in a renewed bid for a preliminary injunction that the demand is retaliatory and persists despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing the group to challenge the investigation....
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