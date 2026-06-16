Florida Judge Blocks Lutnick Deposition In Trump Media Suit

By David Minsky ( June 16, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has denied a second bid to depose U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in the lawsuit over the delayed public offering of President Donald Trump's social media website, ruling that the court has no jurisdiction over the Cabinet official because he's not a party to the action....
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