Venezuelan Sent To CECOT Says His Tort Suit Belongs In DC

By Ganesh Setty ( June 16, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan national sent to El Salvador's CECOT prison is urging a D.C. federal court to adjudicate his tort claims against the government, arguing that the Trump administration's "centralized, multi-prong scheme" to deprive Venezuelans of due process originated in D.C....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.