3rd Circ. Rejects Ex-Union President's Speedy-Trial Fight

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 16, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday said a former union president convicted of embezzlement alongside former International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 business manager John Dougherty was not denied a speedy trial in his yearslong prosecution, ruling that delays in the case were justified. ...
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