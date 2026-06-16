Nationwide Aims To Decertify 50K ERISA Class Ahead Of Trial

By Grace Elletson ( June 16, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Nationwide urged an Ohio federal judge to cut down a class of 50,000 401(k) plan participants who claimed the company mismanaged a fund in its retirement plan, pointing to a recent Fourth Circuit ruling that said defined contribution plans require too many individual assessments to earn class certification....
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