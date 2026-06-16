Tribe Says Klamath Water Plan Shorted Salmon For Irrigation

By Tom Lotshaw ( June 16, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Yurok Tribe has asked a California federal judge to overturn an annual operations plan the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released for the Klamath Project irrigation system, arguing it unlawfully promised too much water for agriculture at the expense of salmon....
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