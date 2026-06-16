Crypto Firm BlockFills Gets OK For $3.25M Ch. 11 Sale
By Clara Geoghegan ( June 16, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday agreed to approve the $3.25 million sale of cryptocurrency financial technology firm BlockFills to a Belgian digital asset investment group as BlockFills prepares for a Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing....
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