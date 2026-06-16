Judge Says Trump Admin Must Explain Park Sign Burden

By Crystal Owens ( June 16, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration must explain how it will be harmed by an order requiring it to restore climate change, slavery and Indigenous history information to National Park Service sites by Independence Day after it asked a federal court to pause the decision pending a First Circuit appeal....
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