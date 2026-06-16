Mich. Township Says Man Admitted Church Wasn't His

By Susan Smiley ( June 16, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A west Michigan township accused of illegally demolishing a historic church is asking a federal judge not to allow a town resident to amend his complaint alleging the property belonged to him, arguing the plaintiff previously admitted that the church did not belong to him....
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