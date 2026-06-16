Landlord Says $158K Fine Over Alleged Pot Growing Illegal

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 16, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The city of Fresno, California, imposed an "excessive fine" for what it claimed was marijuana cultivation and allowed the plants to be destroyed before a landlord could challenge its finding, he contended in a federal lawsuit, saying he had no idea his tenant was allegedly growing cannabis....
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