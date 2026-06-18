Cere Execs Look To Arbitrate $100M Crypto Network Suit
By Joyce Hanson ( June 18, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of cryptocurrency-associated data cloud platform Cere Network is seeking to compel arbitration in a case before a California federal judge over a purported cryptocurrency fraud scheme that sold about $41 million in Cere tokens on exchanges and misappropriated investor funds....
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