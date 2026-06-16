6th Circ. Says CFTC Can't Argue In Kalshi, Ohio Betting Fight
By Katryna Perera ( June 16, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit denied a bid by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to appear as an amicus during oral arguments in Kalshi's appeal of a lower court ruling denying it a temporary enforcement shield in the prediction market platform's dispute with Ohio state officials....
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