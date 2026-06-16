'Cold Comfort': Judge Pans Fed Defense Of Energy Grant Cuts
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 16, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration faced tough questions from a California federal judge during a hearing Tuesday on the government's request to transfer or toss states' allegations it unlawfully terminated energy and infrastructure programs, with the judge calling defense counsel's arguments "cold comfort" to grant recipients who've lost billions in funding....
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