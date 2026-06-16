Game-Maker Seeks $13.5M Over Alleged Counterfeits

By Carla Baranauckas ( June 16, 2026, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The maker of Fusion skill game platforms has accused a Philadelphia route operator and his company of selling hacked and counterfeit versions of its game systems on eBay and Facebook Marketplace, alleging in a federal lawsuit that the knockoffs duplicate its copyrighted artwork and registered trademarks....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.