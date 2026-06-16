Boat Listing Service Escapes Antitrust Claims For Now

By Matthew Perlman ( June 16, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court on Tuesday dismissed an antitrust case accusing Boats Group LLC of monopolizing the market for online platforms used to buy and sell boats, finding the conduct being attacked is not anticompetitive....
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