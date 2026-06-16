Unions Ask 1st Circ. To Spur Ruling On 'Loyalty Question'

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 16, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Federal worker unions have asked the First Circuit to force a district judge to rule on their request to stop the federal government from asking job candidates how they'd advance Trump administration policies, saying their motion has sat undecided for nearly seven months....
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