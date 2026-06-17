Tribe Can Take Cannabis Raid Loss To 9th Circ. After Judgment
By Jonathan Capriel ( June 17, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has cleared the way for the Round Valley Indian Tribes and three tribal members to immediately appeal to the Ninth Circuit the dismissal of their claims that two counties' cannabis enforcement raids on their reservation violated federal law....
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