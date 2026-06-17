Aetna Can't Bring Its Own Claims In $20M Air Ambulance Fight

By Brian Steele ( June 17, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has agreed to throw out three Aetna entities' allegations that air ambulance operators misrepresented their services throughout an Independent Dispute Resolution award process, finding that the federal No Surprises Act bars the insurer's counterclaims....
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