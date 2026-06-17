Sunoco Tells High Court It Was Denied Fair Patent Damages

By Adam Lidgett ( June 17, 2026, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Sunoco wants the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its argument that it was shortchanged when it won "a mere $12 million" in a gasoline blending patent suit against Magellan Midstream, saying it wasn't given the opportunity to show that it actually lost more than 12 times that amount....
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