3 Litigation Strategies To Stay Ahead Of Bad Facts

By Allison Rocker ( July 1, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Cases are not lost because of bad facts. They're lost because lawyers choose the wrong strategy for dealing with them. Avoidance, minimization and hoping it disappears not only deteriorate the foundation of your case, but often cause irreparable damage to your credibility in front of the fact-finder....
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