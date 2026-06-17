Trade Desk, Investor Spar Over Emails In Nevada Move Appeal
By Jarek Rutz ( June 17, 2026, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A stockholder and The Trade Desk Inc. urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to reach opposite conclusions about whether the advertising technology company must turn over director emails and other informal communications tied to its move from Delaware to Nevada....
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