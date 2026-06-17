Employer Didn't Control Benefits In Death Case, 3rd Circ. Says

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 17, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a man's lawsuit alleging his late wife's employer improperly denied life insurance benefits, finding the employer had no control over whether benefits were paid out....
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