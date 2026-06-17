Justices Asked To Review 'Headscratching' Copyright Ruling
By Ivan Moreno ( June 17, 2026, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A group of major music publishers has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rein in a "headscratching" Fifth Circuit ruling that the music publishers say transformed U.S. copyright termination rights into a worldwide reset button for ownership of foreign copyrights....
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