FCC Gives California More Time To Weigh In On Copper Lines
By Nadia Dreid ( June 17, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The FCC has granted the California Public Utilities Commission extra time to respond to a petition from AT&T after the state agency told the federal one that the telecom titan hadn't been upfront about the reason California has declined to retire AT&T's copper network in the state....
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