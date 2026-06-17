Rex Heuermann Sentenced To Life For Gilgo Beach Killings

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 17, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Rex Heuermann was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole, drawing cheers from the court gallery, after he pled guilty in April to murdering seven women and admitted to killing an eighth, concluding the Gilgo Beach serial killer case that haunted New York's Long Island for more than a decade....
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