Fla. Panel Upholds Class Cert. In Apartment Fire Suit

By David Minsky ( June 17, 2026, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel Wednesday upheld a lower court's class certification for several individuals suing a condominium association over being displaced by a Miami apartment fire, finding objective criteria were used to define the group of people seeking recovery for relocation costs and loss of personal items. ...
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