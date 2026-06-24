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Steps For Employers After 7th Circ. BIPA Retroactivity Ruling

By David Duffy, Carlos Ortiz and Dremain Moore ( June 24, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit recently resolved a critical question that employers in Illinois have wrestled with: whether Illinois' 2024 amendment to the Biometric Information Privacy Act applied retroactively to the numerous BIPA cases that were already pending when the amendment took effect. The amendment capped statutory damages on a per-person basis rather than per scan, such as fingerprint or facial scans....

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