Split 9th Circ. Says Feds Must Follow ESA In Water Project

By Ganesh Setty ( June 18, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A federal regulator must comply with the Endangered Species Act as it operates a water management initiative in southern Oregon and northern California, the Ninth Circuit ruled, without adjudicating particular usage rights among irrigators, tribes and others....
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