Acer Can't Nix Texas Jury's $10M Verdict Over Monitor Patents

By Craig Clough ( June 17, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected Acer's effort to wipe out a jury's $10.3 million infringement award to rival SVV Technology Innovations over optical-film patents for monitors, finding the jury's verdict was supported by the evidence and the company's criticism of an SVV expert's methodology is too late....
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