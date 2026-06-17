Mental Health Co. To Face Wage Class Damages Trial
By Cara Salvatore ( June 17, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge ruled Wednesday that the mental healthcare company JMJ Enterprises LLC must face a second-phase damages trial after a jury found in February in favor of a collective of employees claiming that the company willfully broke federal and state wage laws by underpaying workers at group homes....
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