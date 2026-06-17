DC Judge Halts Prison Bureau's 'Near Total' Trans Care Ban

By Gina Kim ( June 17, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge blocked the Bureau of Prisons from enforcing a "near total ban" on gender-affirming care for trans incarcerated people, ruling Wednesday the policy was "reverse engineered" to fit the Trump administration's directive barring funding of such care in prisons, violating the Administrative Procedure Act. ...
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