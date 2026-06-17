Eli Lilly Urges Full Fed. Circ. To Scrap Teva's $177M IP Win

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 17, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. urged the full Federal Circuit Wednesday to review a panel ruling that upheld Teva's $177 million jury verdict on headache drug patents, arguing that the panel's decision runs afoul of the justices' Amgen holding and "opens a truck-sized hole in enablement and written description law."...
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