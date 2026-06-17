Kentucky AG Says Kalshi And Polymarket Offerings Are Illegal

By Rae Ann Varona ( June 17, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Kentucky's attorney general on Wednesday lodged three lawsuits accusing prediction market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket, and online casino platform VGW, of violating the state's consumer protection and gambling laws by offering unlicensed sports wagering in the state, and running illegal and addictive sweepstakes casino websites....
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