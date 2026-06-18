Popeyes Franchisee Nears Restaurants Sale In Fla. Ch. 11
By David Minsky ( June 18, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- A Popeyes franchisee on Thursday inched closer to selling dozens of restaurants in its Florida Chapter 11 following last-minute tweaks to a proposed order after objections from several companies raised questions on whether a sale would result in negative proceeds for the debtor. ...
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