Can Unread Emails Trigger Arbitration? 9th Circ. Airs Doubts

By Jeff Overley ( June 22, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Medical supplies giant Thermo Fisher Scientific pressed a Ninth Circuit panel Monday to agree that the company's repeated emails about litigation waivers should send an ex-employee's proposed class action to arbitration, but the judges repeatedly questioned why no one simply asked if the worker saw the emails....
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