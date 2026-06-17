Calif., Ore. Cities Likely To Win Block On Federal Grant Limits
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 17, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he's inclined to block at least three federal agencies from conditioning certain grants to California and Oregon municipalities on compliance with Trump administration priorities — including immigration enforcement and anti-diversity, equity and inclusion restrictions — saying they'd established harm when it comes to grants for which they'd applied....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.