Calif., Carbon Health $4.5M Deal Over Clinic Biz Nears Review
By Gianna Ferrarin ( June 18, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A $4.5 million settlement resolving California's allegations that recently bankrupt urgent care company Carbon Health Technologies Inc. violated the state's prohibition on the corporate practice of medicine and misled patients about its billing practices is nearing court review, according to individuals familiar with the matter....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.