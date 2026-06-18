Ga. Ethics Panel Fights Ex-Candidates' Bid To Nix Statement

By Emily Sawicki ( June 18, 2026, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Georgia's judicial ethics commission has asked a federal court to reject a bid from two defeated Peach State Supreme Court candidates to withdraw public statements the watchdog issued shortly before the state's primary election day last month, stating that the judicial hopefuls may have committed ethics violations, arguing that their request is moot now that the election has passed....
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