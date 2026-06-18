3rd Circ. Sides With NJ Transit In Whistleblower's Firing

By Carla Baranauckas ( June 18, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Thursday declined to reinstate a fired New Jersey Transit engineer's retaliation lawsuit, ruling that she hadn't shown that she was fired by anyone who knew about her whistleblower allegations that the agency had unsafe rail practices....
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