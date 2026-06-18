CME Group Sues CFTC Over Perpetual Contracts Approval

By Jessica Corso ( June 18, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- CME Group is challenging the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's decision to approve the listing of perpetual contracts, arguing in a lawsuit filed Thursday that the agency "overrode Congress's definition of the term 'swap'" when it gave Kalshi the green light last month to allow trading on bitcoin spot prices. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.